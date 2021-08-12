How to watch Growing Up Animal in Australia

What’s better than a National Geographic documentary? A National Geographic documentary on baby animals. The go-to for learning about different cultures, history, animals and a whole library of other subjects and content, National Geographic is releasing a six-part series called Growing Up Animal detailing how certain animals grow up – including chimps, sea lions, elephants and others – meaning they’ll be plenty of cute animals to ‘awww’ over. But how can you watch Growing Up Animal in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Growing Up Animal

Growing Up Animal is a National Geographic and Disney+ Original, meaning the only place to catch all six parts of the series is on Disney+, with the series kicking off from August 18, 2021.

Watch Growing Up Animal on Disney+

Disney+ is the exclusive home to Growing Up Animal, with the series available in the National Geographic content library from August 18, 2021 onwards.

Keen to see baby animals? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

What is Growing Up Animal about?

Growing Up Animal is a six-part series from National Geographic that showcases the bond between mother and child in the animal kingdom, with each episode focusing on a different animal, including the likes of a chimp, sea lion, elephant, wild dog, lion and grizzly bear. The series is narrated by Tracee Ellis Ross (from shows such as blackish), and details the journey from pregnancy through to the baby animal’s first steps into the wide world, with plenty of input from animal scientists and researchers to help you get a full appreciation of life in the wild.

Picture credit: Disney+