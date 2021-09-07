How to watch Lucifer in Australia

Lucifer may have abandoned his throne but he hasn’t abandoned us, as he delivers one final epic season. It’s been a long road for the devil in L.A., but it seems that his job description might soon be changing… Whether you’re new to series or an old fan, find out everything you need to prepare for season six of Lucifer in this Canstar Blue guide.
How to watch Lucifer
Seasons one to six of Lucifer are available to stream from Netflix, with varying seasons available through Fetch, iTunes, Google Play or Microsoft TV.
Lucifer on Netflix
All seasons of Lucifer are available to stream via Netflix, with season six arriving on September 10, 2021.
Lucifer on Fetch
Season one of Lucifer is available to buy from Fetch for $29.99, while individual episodes can be purchased for $2.99.
Lucifer on iTunes
Seasons one through four of Lucifer can be purchased on iTunes for $9.99 each, with a bundle pack of seasons one to three also available.
Lucifer on Google Play
Seasons one to four of Lucifer are available on Google Play. Seasons range from $9.99 to $31.49, while individual episodes can be purchased for $1.99
Lucifer on Microsoft TV
Seasons one through four of Lucifer are available to buy from Microsoft TV from upwards of $29.99, or you can purchase individual episodes for $3.49.
What is Lucifer about?
If you’re unfamiliar with the show (or are a fan simply reading this for some finale hype), Lucifer is a supernatural drama with just the perfect dash of dry humour. The show follows Lucifer Morningstar, a fallen angel (who may be better known as the Devil himself) who is bored with his life in Hell. He decides to do what many have done before him – pack up and move to Los Angeles. And it’s in L.A. where Lucifer witnesses a brutal murder of a pop star, and meets the beautiful LAPD homicide detective Chloe (played by Lauren German) who quickly warms his heart in a way that Hell never could. He starts to work with the LAPD as a consultant, and finds out where his knack for getting people to reveal their deepest and darkest desires comes in handy.
