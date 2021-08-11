How to watch Modern Love in Australia

Love is in the air with Modern Love, a sleeper hit in the romance genre. If you’ve ever felt like you missed a connection, or that you wished that someone could help you identify that cute person in a public place without embarrassing yourself by actually talking to them, then this might be the show for you. Set in New York City, Modern Love showcases multiple stories of love, but how exactly can you watch it in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Modern Love

Modern Love is exclusively available to stream through Amazon Prime Video, with the second season of the show available from August 13, 2021.

Watch Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video

You can catch every episode of the first and second season of Modern Love on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, 2021.

What is Modern Love about?

Modern Love is built off a New York Times column where readers would write in about their real love stories. The series is testament to fact they come in all shapes and sizes, a perfect hodge-podge representation of the multitude of forms love can take in the modern era. Whether you’ve fallen in love with your surrogacy partner, have a strange crush on someone old enough to be your dad, or you’ve fallen head over heels for a stranger on a train, Modern Love is here to remind you that there’s no right way to do the love thing.

What can we expect from Modern Love season two?

The eight-part second season takes up again in New York – with a few special trips to Ireland – but this time with new lovers and heartbreakers, eager to find their other half. Each episode explores a new love story or connection, including Kit Harington finding love on a train at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, as well as widowed doctor who begins to take the first steps towards finding love again, a soldier returning home from war to find his marriage in tatters, and a divorce couple looking to reconcile.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video