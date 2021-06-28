How to watch Monsters at Work in Australia

Breaking news from Monstropolis: Monsters Inc. is back open for business! This time though, the company has a whole new approach: scaring is out and laughter is all the rage. If you don’t remember the 2001 movie Monsters Inc., the pivotal moment was when Mike (small and green) and Scully (big and purple) found out that children’s laughter was way more valuable than their screams. Monsters at Work picks up the day after the lucky discovery, with the company deciding to ditch the Scarers and recruit a new squad of Jokesters. Opening up the Monsters Inc. universe means exciting new storylines and a whole crew of new monsters. Bring back the memories and find out everything you need to know about Monsters at Work in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Monsters at Work

You can catch the entire series of Monsters at Work exclusively on Disney+ from July 7. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.

Monsters at Work on Disney+

Disney+ will be showcasing weekly episodes of Monsters at Work from July 7, with episodes released every Wednesday.

What is Monsters at Work about?

Monsters at Work picks up the Monsters Inc. storyline the day after it is discovered the power of children’s laughter is more powerful, and valuable, than their screams. Scaring is out and laughter is in! Thanks to this discovery, Mike and Scully are now in charge of the new Monsters Incorporated and need to find a bunch of monster comedians to get the show running. The series follows Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster fresh from university, who had his heart set on being a Scarer. When he finds out that scaring is out, he is reassigned to the Monsters Inc Facility Team where he must work in the crazy world of maintenance until he can prove his worth as a Jokester. The brand-new storyline is sure to attract a whole new generation of fans to the Monster Inc. universe.

Advertisement

How to watch Monsters Inc and Monsters University

If you’re keen to revisit Mike and Scully from the beginning, Disney+ also has the original 2001 Monsters Inc. movie, as well as the 2013 sequel/prequel Monsters University.

Sign up to Disney+

Keen to watch some monsters? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Disney