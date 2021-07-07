How to watch Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth in Australia

National Geographic’s annual SharkFest is always an event, but this year it’s stepping up a notch with a new documentary, Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth. Actor Chris Hemsworth heads the film, but is joined by celebrated shark photographer Valerie Taylor, who was responsible for the real-life footage in Jaws, and Mick Fanning, a professional surfer and avid shark activist (except for that one time he punched one).

Together, they take a dive beneath the waves to find out what’s causing inflated numbers of shark attacks and how it might be linked to the health of the oceans. You can expect gorgeous underwater photography, expert insight from Taylor – who has been swimming with sharks for over 50 years – and many, many shots of Chris Hemsworth in a wetsuit. Find out where to watch Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth – and all of the SharkFest content – in this Canstar Blue article.

Where can you watch Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth?

You can watch Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth on Disney+, with the documentary surfacing for air on July 9, 2021. All of the SharkFest content will be streamed on Disney+, with the streaming platform home to plenty of National Geographic content.

Watch Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth on Disney +

The Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth documentary will be available to stream on Disney+ from July 9, 2021.

Keen to watch watch Hemsworth in action? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost.

What is Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth about?

The documentary began as a passion project for surfer and keen environmentalist (as well as Hollywood hunk) Chris Hemsworth, who wanted to investigate and understand the recent rise in shark-human encounters. What he uncovers is an ecological crisis which touches all shores. Hemsworth is joined on his journey by renowned conservationist and Jaws shark photographer Valerie Taylor, and professional surfer Mick Fanning, giving viewers an insightful glimpse into what’s happening under the waves.

Photo Credit: Disney+