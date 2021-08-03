How to watch Stargirl in Australia

High school superhero Stargirl is back in action with a second season of the hit show. Brec Bassinger as Stargirl and Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan will return front and centre with the thrilling new addition of the mysterious and long-awaited Green Lantern. While the Green Lantern was a pretty big plotline in season one, there are so many random superhero kids popping up left, right and centre, who knows who could be next? Hooked and want to know everything about Stargirl? Find out where to watch and more in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Stargirl

Fans can watch Stargirl exclusively on streaming service BINGE.

How to watch Stargirl on BINGE

Season one of Stargirl is ready to be streamed on BINGE, with season two available to stream from August 11, with new episodes dropping weekly.

What is Stargirl about?

Based on the characters from the comics, Stargirl is a spin off from the popular DC superhero franchise. The series follows high school student Courtney Whitmore who discovers the Cosmic Staff of Starman in her basement, a relic from superhero Starman, member of the world-saving Justice Society of America. The staff had been hidden there by her stepfather Pat who, it turns out, was Starman’s sidekick. Pat helps Courtney embrace her destiny, leading her to learn everything about the Society. When Courtney finds others like her at her high school, she knows she has to bring the group together and take up the legacy that the Justice Society left behind.

What can we expect from season two of Stargirl?

In an electrifying second season, Courtney is thrust together with a new adversary, and together with those who are left in the Justice Society of America, must take on the most terrifying challenge yet – overcoming the dark entity of corruption known only as Eclipso.

Photo Credit: BINGE