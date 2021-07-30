How to watch The Jungle Cruise in Australia

It’s time to set sail with Disney+ again, with The Jungle Cruise coming to the streaming platform – and cinemas – at the same time. Another notch in the belt of Hollywood juggernaut Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, The Jungle Cruise is sure to catch the attention of many. But where and when can you catch the boat in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue article.
How to watch The Jungle Cruise
The Jungle Cruise is a Disney+ exclusive, and is currently available via Premier Access, although will be added to the regular content library in a few months’ time.
Watch The Jungle Cruise on Disney+
Disney+ is the sole home of The Jungle Cruise, with the movie available via Premier Access (which will cost you an additional $30 on top of your Disney+ subscription to watch), with the title also expected to be available in a few months’ time for those not keen on spending additional money.
Sign up to Disney+
Keen to set sail? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.
|Brand
|Subscription Type
|No. of Screens/same time viewing
|Advertised Cost^^/month or year
|
min. cost $11.99 over one month
|4
|$11.99
Get Deal
|
min. cost $119.99 over one year
|4
|$119.99
Get Deal
|^^View important information
What is The Jungle Cruise about?
The Jungle Cruise follows the adventures of scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (played by Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (played by Jack Whitehall), who are searching for The Tree of Life. Their travels take them along a river, where they employ the help of riverboat captain Frank Wolff (played by The Rock), who reluctantly agrees. Set during World War I, the crew must face plenty of danger in the form of wild animals, the river itself and a competing German expedition, with plenty of that Disney magic expected to help the movie set sail.
Photo Credit: Disney+
