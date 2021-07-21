How to watch The Moth Effect in Australia

The team that brought us Bondi Hipsters, Soul Mates and Trent from Punchy have joined forces with the Tonightly’s Jazz Twemlow to deliver a brand new sketch comedy show, and it doesn’t hold back. Nick Boshier and Jazz Twemlow take on the entire world in The Moth Effect, a satirical skewering of politicians, climate change, corporations, reality TV and anyone who stands in their way. If the news is getting you down and you’re in need of a good laugh, check out how to catch all of The Moth Effect in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch The Moth Effect

You can catch the entire series of The Moth Effect on Amazon Prime Video, with the series premiering on July 30, 2021.

The Moth Effect on Amazon Prime

The Moth Effect will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 30, 2021. Episodes will be released once a month for a total of six months.

What is The Moth Effect about?

The Moth Effect is a biting sketch show which sets out to make the world’s biggest problems palatable, with a bit of humour. Climate change, the military industrial complex, negligent corporations, time travel and crook politicians are all fair game, as some of Australia’s best comedic writers make it their business to make us laugh in the face of fear, and potentially think a bit too.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video