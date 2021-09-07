How to watch The Premise in Australia

BINGE is keeping the ball rolling with a new addition to its anthology collection. The Premise is a project from actor and creator BJ Novak (The Office), that sets out to shine a spotlight on the problems of our modern era. With the first instalment boasting names like ‘Social Justice Sex Tape,’ ‘Butt Plug’ and ‘The Ballad of Jesse Wheeler,’ we already know it’s going to be a mixed bag of fun. Find out where to watch every episode of The Premise in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch The Premise

You can watch The Premise on BINGE, which will host the series exclusively.

The Premise on BINGE

The first two episodes of The Premise will be available on BINGE from September 17, 2021, with new episodes being released weekly after that. The first instalment of The Premise is five, half hour-long episodes, with additional instalments planned for the future.

After some more hard truths? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

What is The Premise about?

The Premise condenses the world’s most pressing problems into five, half hour-long, richly layered episodes. Sex tapes, ACAB, gun violence, high school, internet trolls, redemption and revenge – nothing is off the table. Acting like the good twin to Black Mirror’s dystopian gaze, The Premise uses humour to bring the conversation back down to earth, and encourages us to take a long hard look at our modern conundrums.

