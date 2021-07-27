How to watch The Pursuit of Love in Australia

The course of true love never does run smooth, which is exactly what Emily Mortimer’s new show sets out to prove, with wild abandon. Starring Lily James and Emily Beecham, The Pursuit of Love is about two emancipated women in post WWI England, determined to try everything and anything to get a husband. It’s a story as old as time, but The Pursuit of Love has turned the image of the boring, lovelorn spinster on its head and presented to us instead, a wild and (much more realistic) search for Mr. Right. If you want to know where to catch The Pursuit of Love in Australia, find out how in this Canstar Blue article.
How to watch The Pursuit of Love
Amazon Prime Video will host the entire series of The Pursuit of Love, from July 30.
Watch The Pursuit of Love on Amazon Prime
You can watch every episode of The Pursuit of Love on Amazon Prime Video from July, 30.
What is the Pursuit of Love about?
The Pursuit of Love, set in post WWI, centres on courageous Linda Radlett and her sweet cousin Fanny Logan. Obsessed with the idea that love and marriage are the answer to everything, they begin the wild hunt for the perfect husband. The two women are drawn in different directions when Fanny opts for the steady life while Linda is spurned on by her heart, which leads her to the most outrageous of places. Against the backdrop of a splintered world, Linda and Fanny forge on, determined to unearth the mysteries behind love and freedom.
Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video
