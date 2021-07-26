How to watch UFC 265 in Australia

Posted by

After the events and aftermath of UFC 264 slowly settles, the UFC is ramping back up for another round, with two title fights expected to get underway in UFC 265.

Derrick Lewis will take on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, while Amanda Nunes will look to defend her bantamweight title against challenger Julianna Pena, with both fights set to be full of fireworks to give fans plenty to look forward.

But when it comes to catching the latest action of the UFC 265, where can you watch it in Australia? Find out all you need to know in this Canstar Blue guide.

How can I watch UFC 265?

UFC 265 and the Lewis Vs. Gane and Nunes Vs. Pena fights will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch UFC 265 will be $54.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Non-subscribed users who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until August 12, 2021.

UFC 265 Promo

What time does UFC 265 start?

Coverage of the UFC 265 will begin at 12pm (AEST) on Sunday, August 8, with multiple undercards to be fought before the main bouts of Lewis Vs. Gane and Nunes Vs. Pena. If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at 4:30pm and 9pm on Monday, August 9, as well as at 6am, 10:30am, 3pm and 7:30pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Kayo Logo

Basic Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $25 over 1 month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Premium Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 3 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $35 over 1 month

 3No. of Screens /same time viewing $35
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Kayo Logo

Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription

  • Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months
  • Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply
  • Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles

min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25$15
Advertised Cost/month		 Get Offeron Telstra’s website
^^View important information

Photo Credit: Main Event

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Two TCL 20 5G phones

TCL 20 5G Review – Only the best essentials

July 26th 2021

Rogue sales agents impersonating customers costs Simply Energy $2.5 million

How to watch Roswell, New Mexico in Australia
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]