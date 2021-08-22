How to watch Vigil in Australia

British procedurals have hit the high seas! The latest series from Wold Productions is Vigil, a high stakes drama revolving around mysterious deaths, submarines and British national security. Suranne Jones (Coronation Street) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) play detectives who must battle all these odds, while keeping their investigation of the HMS Vigil top secret. It’s sure to be thrilling, but be careful, it’s going to get a little claustrophobic in here. Find out everything you need to know about Vigil in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Vigil

You can watch Vigil exclusively on BINGE from August 30, 2021, with episodes to be released weekly.

Vigil is available to stream on BINGE from August 30, 2021, with the second episode dropping the following day, and weekly episodes on Monday from then on for a total of six episodes. The series finale is already booked in for September 27, 2021, so put the date in your calendar!

What is Vigil about?

Detectives Amy Silva and Kirsten Longacre are placed in charge of an investigation concerning a murder and a conspiracy which threatens the entire nation of Britain. They are alerted when a crew member is found dead on board the nuclear submarine, the HMS Vigil, but are told they must conduct the entire investigation in utmost secrecy in order not to violate nuclear agreements. As the submarine patrols on, the detectives must race against the clock to discover the truth behind the crime and the conspiracy.

