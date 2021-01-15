How to watch WandaVision in Australia

Ever since the launch of Disney+ in 2019, we’ve known that a whole string of Disney+ Original shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) were heading to our screens. Now the wait is over, with the first of these series, WandaVision, finally available to stream on Disney+.

After the huge success that was the two seasons of Star Wars Disney+ Original, The Mandalorian, you may be craving something to fill the void. If you’re a fan of the MCU, WandaVision will be integral to the upcoming films as part of Phase 4 of the MCU. This series is set to tie into upcoming Marvel films, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the untitled third Spider-Man MCU film. So, let’s jump into the whacky world of WandaVision and what you can expect from this new show. Be warned, there are spoilers for previously released Marvel films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in this guide.

What is WandaVision about?

Although WandaVision is its own standalone show on Disney+, there is a lot of tie-in to previous and future films from the MCU. Just on the surface, WandaVision is a sitcom about a newly married couple — Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (played by Paul Bettany). It’s set in a typical 1950s sitcom style, and the first episode was even filmed in front of a live studio audience for authenticity.

However, things are not quite as they seem. Wanda is also known as Scarlet Witch and has super powers and Vision is a synthezoid. As you’d expect, they have to balance their newly married life in a 1950s setting, all while trying to hide their powers from friends and nosy neighbours. But when questioned about their lives, they come up short on answers, which is when they realise that there is something strange going on.

Episodes are set in a different sitcom style throughout the decades, so you’ll see allusions to shows such as Bewitched, I Love Lucy, Family Ties, Friends and Modern Family. However, it’s likely later episodes will branch out of the ‘sitcom’ format as Wanda and Vision get to the bottom of their warped reality. Check out the WandaVision trailer below.

Fans will no doubt be curious to get to the bottom of this warped reality considering that after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, saw Vision destroyed by Thanos and the Mind Stone that essentially powered Vision, was taken by Thanos and then destroyed. This caused immense heartbreak for Wanda, as the pair had formed a close relationship and had been living together in Scotland, essentially in exile, after the events of Captain America: Civil War. However, in Avengers: Endgame, we saw the remaining Avengers team find the Infinity Stones throughout different timelines and then return them to their past points after defeating Thanos, meaning there is technically still a Mind Stone out there.

While Vision was still dead at the end of Avengers: Endgame, how he is brought back and whether he is actually ‘alive’ and not simply part of this warped reality, will no doubt be unravelled at the end of the show. We also know Wanda will be appearing in the second Doctor Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which does imply that the events of WandaVision may have some crossover with the Doctor Strange film.

Marvel fans might also notice some familiar faces from other Marvel films, such as Darcy (Kat Dennings) from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) from Ant Man and The Wasp, plus a familiar character from Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, who was a child in that film but is now an adult and played by Teyonah Parris. There is a lot of crossover between the MCU, so if you’re a little out of touch, you might find parts of WandaVision a bit hard to follow.

How to watch WandaVision in Australia

You'll need to have an active Disney+ subscription in order to watch WandaVision.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

How many episodes are there in WandaVision?

There are nine episodes in total, and WandaVision is currently a miniseries, so it’s unlikely that we’ll have a second season of the show, especially considering this series fills a gap between the films in Phase 4 of the MCU. Like with The Mandalorian, a new episode will be released each Friday, with the release date of WandaVision Episode 1 and 2 streaming on Disney+ on Friday 15 January, 2021. Subsequent episodes will be released each Friday. Here is the release schedule for WandaVision on Disney+ in Australia:

Episode 1 — 15 January

Episode 2 — 15 January

Episode 3 — 22 January

Episode 4 — 29 January

Episode 5 — 5 February

Episode 6 — 12 February

Episode 7 — 19 February

Episode 8 — 26 February

Episode 9 — 5 March

What other Marvel shows and movies are on Disney+?

With a subscription to Disney+, you’ll be able to access most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the exception of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is currently available on Netflix, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is currently available on Amazon Prime Video. The Incredible Hulk, while not often thought of as an integral part of the MCU, is available to stream on Stan.

Disney+ also has a range of other Marvel shows and movies, including films in the X-Men franchise and popular shows Agent Carter and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, both of which include characters from the MCU. There are other standalone Marvel shows planned for Disney+ in the coming years, not to mention a whole range of Phase 4 films, which will be added to the Disney+ library some time after the cinematic releases, so Disney+ well and truly has all your Marvel needs sorted.