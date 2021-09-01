What We Do in the Shadows is some of the best comedy on TV and, as seasons continue to be added, it keeps getting better. Seven years on from the original mockumentary by Taiki Waititi, the series proves that despite immortality, the lives of vampires never get old. If you’re not too afraid of the dark, check out this Canstar Blue guide for everything you need to know about What We Do in the Shadows.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows

You can watch What We Do in the Shadows on streaming service BINGE from September 3.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows on BINGE

BINGE has exclusive rights to stream all three seasons of What We Do in the Shadows. The first two episodes of the third season will drop on September 3, and be released weekly from then on for a total of 10 episodes.

Sign up to BINGE

Want to watch more comedies? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

What is What We Do in the Shadows about?

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampire housemates living in Staten Island, as they try to make sense of modern life while refusing to give up any of their vampire habits. Nandor the Relentless, Lazlo Cravensworth and Nadja, once grand and feared leaders, are now content to eat the citizens of Staten Island and kick back in their share house with their familiar/servant, Guillermo De La Cruz. Guillermo, desperate to become a vampire himself will do anything they need, including luring in victims, burying half drained corpses and taking out the rubbish bins. Their fourth housemate Colin Robinson is an energy vampire who works in a beige office cubicle, boring people to death and feeding off their draining energy. All up, it’s the funniest and most charming show about bloody thirsty killers that you’ll probably ever watch.

How to watch What We Do In the Shadows movie

If you’re in the mood to see where it all started, you can catch the What We Do In the Shadows movie through iTunes, which you can either purchase or rent.

Photo Credit: BINGE