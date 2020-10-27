Kayo to launch free streaming tier for selected sports

Aussie sports streaming service Kayo has announced that it will start offering a free tier on its platform for some major events, including the Supercars.

It means sports fans will be able stream some events without paying a cent, although most of Kayo’s content will still be locked behind a premium subscription.

Kayo’s move to offer some sports on a ‘freemium’ basis is said to be intended to drive up advertiser revenue, along with Kayo’s userbase, which is currently above 600,000 paid subscribers for the current hard paywall platform.

The new free streaming tier will offer several live sports, but also some statistics, shows, repeats and clips. Of course, it won’t have the full offering of the rest of the service, but that’s to be expected with a free version.

Patrick Delany, the CEO of Foxtel, called this a “game-changer” and a way for customers to experience Kayo “without a credit card”, which might be appealing to viewers who like some sports, but don’t want to pay for those they won’t watch.

Advertisement

When will Kayo be free?

The free tier will be coming soon in 2021, but we don’t have a solid date yet. As for the free trial, you can still sign up to Kayo for 14 days without needing to pay for a full subscription, provided you’re a new customer.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that not all of Kayo’s content will be free on the new tier – and that even for some of the sports streaming that might be, there’s no guarantee that every event will be streamed without charge. For example, the Bathurst 1000, the biggest event in the Supercars calendar, is likely to be exclusive to paid subscribers.

More on live sport:

Kayo has two monthly subscriptions to choose from – its Basic plan for $25 per month, and its Premium plan for $35 a month. The Basic plan includes high-definition streaming across two screens simultaneously, while Premium offers three screens. See below for applicable plans.

Kayo Sports Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Photo credit: Supercars.comm