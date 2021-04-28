The God of Mischief is back — but not quite as we knew him. Set to premiere on Disney+ is the latest release under the Marvel umbrella of Disney+ Originals — Loki. Like preceding shows WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki will have some integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

So, what can we expect of the first season of the new Loki series? Read on to find out more, but be warned, this guide includes spoilers for Marvel films including Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Loki TV series release date and schedule

The first episode of Loki Season 1 will premiere on Disney+ on June 11, 2021 in Australia. There will be six episodes in total, with the release schedule to be the same weekly Friday release that has been used for other Disney+ Original shows. Episodes are typically available to stream from the Friday evening around 8pm AEST. The release schedule for season 1 of Loki is:

Episode 1 — 11 June

Episode 2 — 18 June

Episode 3 — 25 June

Episode 4 — 2 July

Episode 5 — 9 July

Episode 6 — 16 July

If those six episodes don’t seem like enough of Loki mischief for you, the series has already been picked up for a second season, which is currently in development.

What is the Loki TV series about?

If you’re up to speed with the MCU, you’ll know that the Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) that we’re seeing in this series is not the Loki we saw in the third Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok. Of course, that Loki was murdered by Thanos in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, and all the character development and improved relationship with his brother Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth), gone with his death.

The Loki we’re gifted with in this series is the same Loki from the first Avengers movie — the Loki who tried to take over Earth with an alien invasion of New York, thanks to some backing by the big bad, Thanos. How Loki from the past, who is technically dead in the future, ends up in the present is explained by the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The remaining Avengers who weren’t dusted in The Snap/The Blip (when Thanos clicked his fingers and made half of all living things in the whole universe disappear), go back in time to retrieve the Infinity Stones and bring back those who disappeared. They go back to the events of the first Avengers movie to retrieve several of the stones. However, things don’t quite go according to plan when they’re trying to retrieve the Tesseract (which contains the Space Stone), and the Loki from that point in time grabs the Tesseract and disappears. Now, this series is set to show us exactly what happens to Loki after that point.

This new version of Loki, known as the ‘time variant’ version of the character, does just what you’d expect: gets up to some mischief as he travels through time and alters human history. However the mischief (and screwing around with the normal timeline) doesn’t go unnoticed or unpunished. Enter the Time Variance Authority (TVA). This organisation is set with the task of managing the timeline, and they eventually track down Loki and capture him.

Guided by TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (played by Owen Wilson), Loki is tasked with setting right the damage he has caused throughout time. But of course, considering this is the backstabbing Loki from the first Avengers film, getting him to comply will be a tricky task. It’s also likely that this series may help to setup events in the second Doctor Strange film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and indeed tie into the next Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Check out the trailer below.

How to watch Marvel movies and shows in Australia

Disney+ is the home to the majority of Marvel’s shows and movies. You’ll find the majority of the MCU films on Disney+, with the exception of Spider-Man: Homecoming (available to stream on Netflix and BINGE), Spider-Man: Far From Home (not currently available for streaming) and The Incredible Hulk (available to stream on Stan).

You’ll be able to also catch other exclusive Disney+ Original Marvel shows including all episodes of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. There are several other Marvel shows in the works which will also stream on Disney+. For MCU fans, there is a lot to look forward to over the next couple of years!