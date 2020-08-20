Hell yes: Lucifer season five part one drops on Netflix

Lucifer has been to hell and back — literally. Not only has the character Lucifer Morningstar been put through the ringer, but the TV show itself was almost a goner after it was axed from its original home on FOX during season three. Thankfully, our good friends at Netflix swooped in to save the day for us mortals and now, part one of the fifth season of Lucifer is making its way to our screens on August 21. We never thought we’d see the day. Hallelujah.

What is Lucifer?

If you’re not up to date on the hottest supernatural show on Netflix, then it’s time to make a deal with the Devil and hop on board. Lucifer follows the life of Lucifer Morningstar (played by Tom Ellis), a fallen angel (aka the Devil) who is bored with his life and duties as the Lord of Hell. He makes a decision that many Instagram influencers have done before him — he packs up and moves to Los Angeles. It’s here in L.A where #Deckerstar begins: Lucifer discovers a knack for encouraging people to reveal their deepest and darkest secrets (who said you couldn’t trust the Devil?) and begins to work with the LAPD as a consultant. He meets the breathtaking LAPD homicide detective Chloe Decker (played by Lauren German) who warms his heart in a way Hell never could.

What can we expect in season five part one?

Fifteen months after the release of season four, the highly anticipated next instalment is finally here. The season finale of season four (spoiler) saw Chloe and Lucifer finally admitting their love for each other – however, in typical fashion, Lucifer is forced to return back to his throne in Hell as the demons prove unbeatable on Earth turf.

According to the trailer, his new friends (and wifey) on Earth are pretty damn pissed at him for jumping ship. So, when he makes his grand return to Earth, the gang is expecting answers — but are greeted with a lack of explanation and erratic and bizarre behaviour. Unbeknownst to them, however, is that Lucifer is still in Hell, and his twin brother Michael has arrived on Earth to wreak havoc on the new life Lucifer has created. Will they spot the switch? Will Lucifer and Chloe ever get their happily ever after? We’ll known soon enough.

Will there be more episodes of Lucifer?

Luckily for us, Hell is never-ending! What was originally going to be a three-season series has expanded into more #Deckerstar to sink our teeth into. Part one of season five of Lucifer stands at only eight episodes, but the second half of the season has been confirmed for another eight episodes, although the releasee date is yet to be announced. However, season six has also been confirmed to be in the works by Netflix themselves, and all we can say is – Hell yes.

