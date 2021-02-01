The Ducks fly again in “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” on Disney+

Advertisement

Sharpen those skates and get ready for some major 90’s nostalgia as the most iconic ice hockey team is set return to our screens. Nearly 30 years after the underdog sports movie The Mighty Ducks first took flight, Disney+ has announced a reboot series. Only this time, the Mighty Ducks return in a brand-new chapter — in a world where the Ducks are the king of the ice rink.

This time around, our new Charlie Conway (Joshua Jackson forever in our hearts) is cut from the Mighty Ducks — now the most cutthroat team in the peewee league. His mum, none other than Lorelai Gilmore (aka Lauren Graham from Gilmore Girls) encourages him to form his own ragtag team just like Charlie did 30 years ago. And fear not — the king of the underdogs is making a grand reappearance. Emilio Estevez is back as Coach Bombay, ready to inspire the youth of tomorrow (again). God, he’s good.

Hit the ice and get ready for some major nostalgia as The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers hits Disney+ on March 26.

What can we expect from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers?

Unlike the previous movie instalments, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is a 10-episode series. Set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks peewee team have evolved from the once scrappy team we all fell in love with to become the Hawks 2.0 — powerful, cutthroat, and competitive. 12-year-old Evan Morrow (played by Brady Noon, Boardwalk Empire, Good Boys) is cut from the Ducks after the coach tells him “if you can’t be great at hockey, it’s like don’t bother” (Coach Bombay would never). After some inspiring words from Lorelai Gilmore, Evan and his mum set out to build their own team of misfits and go up against the “win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today”. Of course, it’s not The Mighty Ducks without Coach Bombay, who helps Evan rediscover his love for playing the game of ice hockey, win or lose.

The original film starred Estevez as big-shot attorney Gordon Bombay who, after being pulled over for drunk driving, is sentenced to community service in the form of coaching the local misfit youth ice hockey team. The film was so popular that it spawned two sequels — D2: The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks — an animated series as well as an actual NHL hockey team.

The new series features a starting line-up of up-and-coming young actors, including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

Quack! Quack! Quack! The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers hits Disney+ on March 26.

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Disney+