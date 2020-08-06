Let’s get down to business! Mulan was one of the most anticipated Disney releases of 2020: then the global pandemic hit, pushing back the release of Disney’s latest live-action remake. But if you’ve been dying to see Hua Mulan defeat the Huns, you may soon be able to view the epic adventure flick at home.

Mulan was originally meant to be released in cinemas on March 27, 2020, and was then pushed back to July 24, 2020. Since much of the world was still struggling with the outbreak of COVID 19, this July release was then pushed back further to August 21, 2020. Then on July 23, the movie was removed from the release calendar. However, on August 4 as part of Disney’s Q3 FY20 Earnings Results announcement, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that Mulan would now be moved to a September 4, 2020 release.

There is a catch — this release will only be on Disney+ (Disney’s video streaming service), with a cinematic release to come at a later, unspecified date. Countries such as China, where cinemas are open and operating, and other countries that don’t currently have access to Disney+ will likely get this cinema release. However, there is not solid information as to whether Australia will also get a cinematic release for Mulan, considering cinemas are still operating in some states.

When can I watch Mulan on Disney+ and how much will it cost?

Mulan will be released on Disney+ in Australia on September 4, 2020. However, the price to stream this movie is not included in your regular monthly (or annual) Disney+ subscription.

Instead, Disney has opted to trial this release as a ‘premiere access’ offering, where you’ll pay around $42 AUD ($29.99 USD) to stream the movie — but how long you’ll have access for is unknown. While the US pricing has been confirmed, Australian pricing is still unknown, and all we have to go on at the moment is that US price converted to Australian Dollars. Confirmation of Australian availability and pricing will be released in the coming weeks.

During the global pandemic, Disney has released many new assets, such as Artemis Fowl and Hamilton, on Disney+ for no additional cost. However, Mulan was perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of 2020, along with Marvel’s Black Widow movie (which was meant to release May 1, 2020 but has since been delayed to later in 2020), which might explain the reason for this new premiere access model.

This new release model is not currently planned to be used for any other film releases, or indicative of a change in how you’ll be able to watch and access releases on Disney+ in the future.

What is Mulan about?

Based on the 1998 animated Disney classic movie of the same name, the new live-action version of Mulan is set to more closely follow the Chinese tale ‘The Ballad of Mulan’. The original story tells of fictional female warrior Hua Mulan, who disguised herself as a man to fight in her father’s place in the army.

The animated version of Mulan follows this similar storyline where she joins the army in place of her father, disguised as a man, to help in the fight against the Huns who are invading China. In typical Disney fashion, the animated movie features a super-catchy soundtrack with classics such as ‘I’ll Make A Man Out Of You’ and ‘Reflection’.

If you loved the animated classic, unfortunately you’ll be missing out on the catchy songs and Eddie Murphy’s excellent work as tiny dragon Mushu. However, even without the musical numbers, Mulan is still set to be an action-packed adventure, and looks absolutely fantastic from what we’ve seen so far. Check out the trailer for yourself.

