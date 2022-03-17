Netflix trials new account share option to target password sharing

Sharing your Netflix password may soon be a thing of the past, with Netflix trialing a new account feature.

Announced in a statement by the brands’ Director of Product Innovation, Chengyi Long, Netflix is looking to change how people share their accounts, particularly with those outside of their household.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams,” the statement reads.

“But they have created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

“For the last year, we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more,” the statement continues.

The two new features include ‘Add an Extra Member’, where you can add two sub-profiles to your account for people outside of your household, along with ‘Transfer Profile to New Account’, which allows you to transfer a profile (including the viewing history and personalised recommendations) onto a different account.

The ‘Add an Extra Member’ feature will only be trialed on Standard and Premium Netflix accounts – and have an additional cost thought to be around $2.99USD (which is still cheaper than signing up yourself) – while the ‘Transfer Profile’ feature will be trialed on all subscription tiers.

However, Aussie Netflix subscribers can take a breather, with the trial only underway in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, with Netflix also stating that they won’t roll out the feature to other countries until they fully ‘understand the utility of these two features for members’.

Considering that 28% of respondents to a Canstar Blue survey stated that they pay for a video streaming account but share their login details with others, many Aussies will no doubt be interested as to how Netflix’s latest trial pans out.