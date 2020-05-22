Netflix to start cancelling inactive subscriptions

Advertisement

Netflix is rolling out a new feature that should help out the budgets of some of its less active customers.

Announced as of yesterday (May 21), Netflix will start asking any account holder that has been inactive for a year on the service if they would like to continue their membership. Members will be contacted by emails and in-app notifications starting this week.

If you don’t respond to these emails, Netflix will take the liberty of cancelling your subscription for you. If you do confirm you’d like to keep your Netflix account, your subscription will continue unchanged.

If you change your mind shortly after cancelling your Netflix subscription, it’s very low risk. Although you’ll no longer be billed, your account information will remain active for 10 months. This includes watch history, profiles, preferences and account details, so if you do rejoin in this 10 month period, your account will be just as you left it.

This is a great move by Netflix, and should save people some money. Those streaming bills add up, and it’s important to make sure you’re getting everything you want out of a service you’re paying good money for.

Is streaming right for me?

Streaming services offer nothing short of good deals. There’s lots to love in huge libraries of content to watch on demand, with charges starting at around $10 a month. But they’re not for everyone and you’re just burning money if you’re not making the most of the services you’ve subscribed to.

Right now there’s a lot to pick from on the market. Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are just some of the streaming services out there with stacks of great content ready for you to watch.

