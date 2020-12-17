New Pixar-Disney movie ‘Soul’ coming to Disney+ on Christmas Day

Advertisement

The Pixar-Disney combo has produced some absolute belters over the years – Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, Up, Coco – the list is impressive to say the least. And it’s about to be added to, with Pixar and Disney again teaming up to hit us in the feels with Soul – a tale about finding, and following, your true passion. If that sounds up your alley (or we had you at the ‘Pixar-Disney’ part), read on to find out what to expect from the latest big movie release, and when you can watch it.

What is Soul about?

The latest project from Pixar and Disney, Soul follows high school music teacher Joe (voiced by none other than Jamie Foxx), who has always dreamt of making it onstage as a jazz musician. But just as he’s about to make it big, his soul and body are separated, with his soul transported to the Great Beyond, where he meets 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), a fellow soul that’s been trapped in the Great Beyond for years.

“A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion,” says Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of the Walt Disney Company.

“And this truly heartwarming and humourous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

Originally slated for theatre release in June, COVID pushed back the release date, with Pixar opting to go for an online release rather than a traditional movie launch.

“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” states Pete Docter, co-director of Soul (and director of Monsters Inc. and Up).

“Soul investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humour and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

With the supporting cast providing plenty of background vocals (including Questlove as Joe’s Drummer, Curly), Soul looks to be a touching, musically-charged discovery of passion, dreams and well, soul.

Soul is set for release on December 25 on Disney+.

Photo Credit: Disney+