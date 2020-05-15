Who’d have thought we’d ever see Michael Scott in space? Well, brace yourselves, because it’s happening. Steve Carell may have hung up his boots as leader of the Scranton office, but he’s back leading the United States into outer space. That’s a sentence we bet you never thought you’d read (it is 2020 after all, anything is possible).

From the guys who brought you The Office comes Carell’s second time on television in an office, only this time it’s dealing with more than just paper, with Space Force dropping into orbit and onto Netflix on May 29.

What do we know about Space Force?

Netflix is deeming it a new kind of ‘workplace comedy’, where “the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher”. Co-created by Carell and The Office alumni Greg Daniels, Space Force follows four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), a pilot who dreams of one day running the Air Force. His dreams are cut short when he’s appointed lead of the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

Now suddenly responsible for bringing the branch into existence in a hurry at request of the White House, Mark is forced to uproot his family and moves them all to a remote base in Colorado, despite his scepticism. There, he and a team of scientists and ‘spacemen’ have to work together in a mission that at times seems impossible – “getting American boots on the moon (again) and achieving total space dominance”. Seems way easier than selling paper, if you ask us.

Who else stars in Space Force?

Carell isn’t the only celeb shooting for the moon, with Space Force also starring Lisa Kudrow as Mark’s wife Maggie Naid (the First Lady of Space if you will), with Diana Silvers (Booksmart) playing their troublesome daughter Erin.

John Malkovich stars as Dr. Adrian Mallory, Head Scientist of Space Force, Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians) as Dr. Chan Kaifang and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as F. Tony Scarapiducci. Noah Emmerich (The Americans) also has a re-occurring role, giving you plenty to look at.

Launching on Netflix on May 29, the countdown to Space Force is well and truly on and we can’t wait for lift off.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Disney+ Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices 7 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost

7 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Image credits: Netflix Media Centre, baranq/shutterstock.com, Minerva Studio/shutterstock.com