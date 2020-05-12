Advertisement

Spotify has released a new feature called ‘Group Sessions’, allowing listeners to listen to music with their friends and add a social experience to music streaming.

The app is made for two or more Spotify users with Premium accounts to share the music playing, and queue new music up, in one big social playlist. It’s an interesting idea, and it supports up to 100 users.

It’s the newest app in the lineage of social-focused app extras, previous additions being Facebook’s Zoom competitor “Rooms” and Netflix Party.

How can I start a Spotify Group Session?

You can start a Spotify Group Session by tapping the connect menu at the bottom left of the Spotify app screen (characterised by a speaker). From here you can share a scannable QR code with your friends to let them join the session, and after this, they’ll have shared control with you over pausing, playing, queuing and skipping.

This is an awesome feature if you’re hosting a house party and want multiple people to be in charge of music, or if you don’t trust the music tastes of your assigned DJ. Previously friends were able to collaborate on huge playlists, but this new application allows for a more rounded social experience with your love for music.

It’s also a great way to connect with family and friends far away by sharing a playlist in real-time, and enjoying tunes simultaneously.

Spotify Group Sessions is available as of today, but keep in mind it’s still in its testing stages.

Compare big data phone plans

If you’re streaming Spotify from your phone, you’ll want a mobile plan with plenty of data. We’ve complied several big-data picks below.