Spotify looks to end the great lyric debates of our generation, launching the new Lyrics feature.

Partnering with Musixmatch, Spotify launched the Lyrics feature across its mobile, desktop and select TV and game console apps, meaning you can read along to the correct lyrics of your favourite songs, and even share the lyrics onto social media platforms to prove you were right all along.

And, in even better news, the feature is available across both paid and premium Spotify accounts.

Lyrics was previously one of the most requested features on the Spotify app (according to Spotify), with the company previously using lyric annotation company Genius, but that combination was only available on select songs and artists.

To get the latest Lyric feature, Spotify recommends updating your app to the newest possible version.

How to use Spotify’s Lyrics feature

Available across all plans and most apps, find out how to utilise the Spotify Lyrics feature below.

To find the Lyrics feature on the Spotify mobile app, follow the steps below:

Tap on the ‘Now Playing View’ on a song. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You’ll see track lyrics pop up on the screen, following along in real-time as you listen to the song.

To find the Lyrics feature on Spotify desktop app, follow the steps below:

From the ‘Now Playing’ bar, click on the Microphone icon while the song is playing. The lyrics will scroll across your screen in real-time to the song.

To find the Lyrics feature on Spotify TV apps, follow the steps below:

Open the ‘Now Playing View’ on a song. Click the ‘Lyrics Button’ in the right corner, and enable Lyrics. Once enabled, the song’s lyrics will pop up on the screen.

Photo Credit: Josep Suria/shutterstock.com