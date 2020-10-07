Star Trek Discovery Season 3 drops on Netflix

The Star Trek franchise has undergone many changes over the past several decades, with a string of successful (and some not so successful) series under the Star Trek umbrella. Star Trek Discovery was a new journey for the franchise, in part thanks to a partnership with Netflix (outside the US), when it premiered in 2017. Now the latest season of Star Trek Discovery, season three, is set to drop on Netflix from October 16, 2020, with new episodes released weekly. So, what can we expect from this third season? Let’s take a look.

What is Star Trek Discovery about?

Set around 10 years before the Star Trek the Original Series, Discovery follows the character Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), a science specialist assigned to the USS Discovery after she was involved in an incident on her previously assigned ship. The first season explores the emerging war between the Klingon houses that have united, and the United Federation of Planets. The second season sees the Discovery tracing a mysterious series of signals throughout space and a figure known as the ‘Red Angel’.

Star Trek Discovery is different to the style and format of previous Star Trek shows, which is what makes it stand out so much. There’s new technology introduced, along with an interesting crew, exploring new worlds along the way.

What can we expect from season 3 of Star Trek Discovery

If you haven’t watched the first two seasons, here’s where you stop reading if you want to avoid spoilers.

After the events of the end of season two, we saw the crew of the Discovery unravel the mystery of the ‘Red Angel’, while fighting to prevent the artificial intelligence, Control, from accessing important data collated from an intelligent Sphere. This then set in motion the Discovery to jump forward 900 years into the future, which is where season three picks up.

From the looks of the trailer, we can see that in the future, Starfleet is no more. The future looks hostile and confusing for the Discovery crew and it’s likely the season will revolve around finding out when Starfleet fell apart and how they can change this future. Keen to see more for yourself? Check out the trailer below.

Where to stream all of Star Trek

Want more Star Trek in your life? Many of the Star Trek movies and shows are scattered around the streaming services.

In addition to all three seasons of Star Trek Discovery, Netflix is also home to Star Trek (The Original Series), Star Trek: Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise.

As for the movies, Stan currently has the classic movies with the Original Series cast and the Next Generation films, plus both the rebooted Star Trek film and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness (Star Trek Beyond is currently not available on any streaming platform).

Perhaps one of the most exciting entries into the Star Trek universe is the series, Star Trek Picard, featuring the one and only Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard. This series aired on Amazon Prime Video early in 2020 and is available to stream at your leisure. A second series is currently in development and is set to be released some time in 2021, depending on restrictions and its impact on filming.