Ted Lasso series looks to score big on Apple TV+

The name ‘Ted Lasso’ may ring a bell, but you’re about to get well-acquainted with the man attached to that name as the TV-promo-turned-TV-series based around an American football couch trying his hand at English football is coming a screen near you. What started out as advertising after American channel NBC landed coverage of the 2013-14 English Premier League season now has its first season locked and loaded for Aussie audiences to binge on Apple TV+, with kick off starting on August 14. How good.

What is Ted Lasso about?

Ted Lasso follows the titular character – a former American football coach – as he accepts a new job as the coach for an English football team, and all of the changes that come with it. Jason Sudeikis returns as Ted Lasso and builds upon the original sketch laid out years ago, showcasing Lasso’s confusion at the rulebook, football culture and general geography of England, as well as looking to flesh out his character as something more than just another clueless American. From the trailer we see Lasso look to engrain himself in all things football as he looks to save AFC Richmond from falling further in the league, as well as navigate the behind-the-scenes politics that impact his job and life in England.

What can we expect in the first season of Ted Lasso?

The first (and potentially only) season of Ted Lasso contains 10 episodes, with the first three expected to be released together, before a weekly release of the following episodes (although it’s not known if they’ll be released in batches of three or single episodes). Regardless, having three episodes to get stuck into right off the bat is a pretty good way to jump back into the world of Ted Lasso, so circle August 14 on your calendars and tune into Apple TV+ to cringe and cheer for your new favourite sporting figure.

Photo Credit: Apple TV+