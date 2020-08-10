OITNB creators mix teen dating with bounty hunting in new Netflix show

Advertisement

Teenagers have it rough. They’re juggling high school with extracurricular clubs, sports, homework, part-time jobs and first kisses. And if you think that’s hard work, wait until you meet the stars of Netflix’s latest teen action series Teenage Bounty Hunters. Sixteen-year-old twins Sterling and Blair are just like regular teens, except when they’re rounding up baddies as bounty hunters. From the minds of the popular Netflix series’ Orange is the New Black and Glow comes the new show about kicking ass after class. Teenage Bounty Hunters premieres on Netflix on August 14.

What is Teenage Bounty Hunters?

Created by Kathleen Jordan and produced by OITNB’s and Glow’s Jenji Johan and Tara Hermann (part of the output deal between Netflix and the latter two content creators) comes a new comedy/action female-led series. The 10-part Teenage Bounty Hunters follows sixteen-year-old fraternal twins Sterling (played by Maddie Phillips, Supernatural) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini, The Gifted) who are sick of their conservative Atlanta community and Catholic high school. After veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) poaches the two girls to help catch those skipping bail, the girls jump at the chance to rebel.

According to Netflix, the twins join Bowser “for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama — love, sex, and study hall.” The twins apparently have no problems when it comes to tracking down their targets — “we obviously have a gift for this line of work,” one says to the other — but they still have to deal with everyday teen stuff on top of it all. Can they juggle it all?

Tune into Teenage Bounty Hunters as it premieres on Netflix on August 14 (but only after you’ve done your homework).

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.