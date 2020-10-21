Season 4 of The Crown to premiere on Netflix in November

Another season of the hugely successful Netflix Original series, The Crown, is almost here.

In season three, we were introduced to a new cast portraying older versions of the Royal Family. The third season covered the period from 1964 to 1977, including the Queen’s Silver Jubilee, and saw more focus on the younger members of the royal family, including Charles and Anne.

Season four of the drama will premiere on Netflix November 15, 2020, with the whole season released at once. Olivia Colman has reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth, along with Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip. The incomparable Helena Bonham Carter returns as Princess Margaret, Josh O’Connor is back as Prince Charles, and this season we’re introduced to a couple of new faces, including Emma Corrin as a young Diana Spencer and Gillian Anderson (The X Files) as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Curious about what season four of The Crown will cover? Let’s take a look at what’s in store.

What is Season 4 of The Crown about?

Set in the time period of 1977 through to 1990, the main focus of this season is around Charles and his marriage to Lady Diana Spencer, their 1983 tour of Australia and New Zealand, and the birth of their sons William and Harry. There will also be a lot of focus on Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister, including the Falklands War and the assassination and funeral of Lord Mountbatten.

Want to see more for yourself? Check out the trailer below.

How to watch Season 1, 2 and 3 of The Crown

If you’ve never watched The Crown before, or you want a refresher before season four is released, the good news is that seasons one, two and three are all available to stream on Netflix.

If you don’t have a Netflix account, you’ll need to sign up to either of the three subscription plans. The Basic plan price is $10.99 per month, and allows you to stream on one device and in Standard Definition only. The Standard plan is $15.99 per month, allows for two simultaneous streams and includes HD quality, while the Premium plan is $19.99 per month and allows for up to four simultaneous streams, and includes both HD and Ultra HD quality.

