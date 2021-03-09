It’s the second Disney+ Original to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and finally, The Falcon and The Winter Solider is about to premiere on Disney+. After the huge success of WandaVision, Marvel fans now get to see more of their favourite characters and how they’ve moved on since the events of Avengers: Endgame, this time focusing on two of Captain America’s bffs — Sam Wilson (aka The Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (aka The Winter Soldier).

Episode one premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19, 2021, with a new episode released each Friday after (episode will be available in Australia on a Friday night). This series, much like WandaVision before it, forms part of Phase Four of the MCU and will no doubt lead into some of the upcoming Marvel films. Before we jump into what you can expect from this new Disney+ Original series, be warned, we’ll be including some spoilers for Marvel films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in this guide.

What is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier about?

Unlike WandaVision, you can expect a much more action-packed (and less trippy) show from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, with a a lot of tie-in to previous films and future Marvel assets.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, one of the final, defining scenes was Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (played by Chris Evans), appearing as an old man after having delivered the infinity stones back to the point in time where they were taken. In this moment, Sam (played by Anthony Makie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) ‘farewell’ their friend, knowing he made the decision to hang up the Captain America shield and live the life he missed out on. He then gives the shield to Sam, indicating he believes that The Falcon should be the next hero to take up that iconic Captain America mantle. But of course, nothing is ever that easy. Despite Steve handing the shield (and the ‘Captain America’ mantle) to Sam, the U.S. Government might have some thoughts about this, as they introduce their own military successor to Captain America.

While it appeared Bucky approved of Sam being handed the Captain America shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it’s possible that Bucky is going to have some issues with this down the track. Without Steve as the glue to bind the team together, it’s clear that Sam and Bucky will struggle to work together. But work together they must, as an old foe introduced in the Captain America: Civil War film, Helmut Zemo (played by Daniel Brühl), makes an appearance. The series also sees the return of characters including Sharon Carter (played by Emily VanCamp) and James Rhodes, aka War Machine (played by Don Cheadle). Check out the trailer below.

What happens next?

It’s unclear at this point whether The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will have much tie-in to future Marvel movies or shows, and indeed that all depends on how heavily these characters feature in upcoming films. Nevertheless, this show looks like it’s going back to the action roots of the MCU, and it will be interesting to see how these two characters develop without their good friend by their side.

How to watch The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Australia

As the series is a Disney+ Original, you'll need to be a subscriber to Disney+ in order to stream the show. There are two plans to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or you can prepay for a whole year at $119.99, which gives you some savings on the monthly cost. Both plans include all the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

How many episodes are there in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier?

There are only six episodes in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and at this stage, it’s unconfirmed if there will be more than one season of the show. New episodes will be released on Disney+ each Friday after the premiere, with Episode 1 available to stream from Friday March 19, 2021. Here is the episode release schedule for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in Australia:

Episode 1 – 19 March

Episode 2 – 26 March

Episode 3 – 2 April

Episode 4 – 9 April

Episode 5 – 16 April

Episode 6 – 23 April

How to catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If you’re looking to re-watch some of your Marvel favourites, the majority of films and shows (including WandaVision) are available to stream on Disney+ as part of the Marvel category. Spider-Man: Homecoming is available to stream on Netflix, while its sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, is only available to rent or buy through Apple TV, Amazon, the Google Play store and more, while The Incredible Hulk (while not officially a big part of the MCU) is available on Stan.