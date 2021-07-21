New cricket competition ‘The Hundred’ to premiere on Kayo Freebies

Keep your eye on the ball cricket fans, there’s a new competition at the top of its run up, and it’s coming to Kayo Freebies.

Named ‘The Hundred’, the new competition will be a 100-ball format, and features a variety of new rules and structures – including strategic time outs and the potential of a 10-ball over – which will be sure to both excite and confuse cricket fans.

Originally scheduled for a 2020 release, the Hundred competition was postponed due to COVID, with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) – the body who also created the T20 competition – administrating the new format.

Each game is set to take two and a half hours, and is sure to be full of big hits, slow balls and desperate catches as the game of cricket enters a new age.

The Hundred will feature eight clubs – with each club having a men’s and women’s team – playing in a round-robin system, with big international names such as Ben Stokes, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Sammy-Jo Johnson and Georgia Redmayne all competing in the new competition.

Teams include:

Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit

Manchester Originals

Northern Superchargers

Oval Invincibles

Southern Brave

Trent Rockets

Welsh Fire

The competition will get underway on Thursday, July 22, 2021, with Aussies able to catch all 64 games of the regular season (32 men’s games and 32 women’s games) in addition to the finals, all via Kayo Freebies.

What are the rules in The Hundred cricket competition?

While the aim will still to be the team with the highest score, The Hundred cricket competition will feature a number of new rules and formats, including:

Each team will have an innings of 100 balls

Bowlers can deliver either five or 10 balls consecutive balls, with each bowler allowed a maximum of 20 balls per game

Each bowling side gets a strategic time-out of up to two and a half minutes

A 25-ball powerplay will begin each innings, with only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle during the powerplay

While some fans may have to wrap their heads around some of the new forms (a 10-ball over sounds like a bowler’s nightmare in all honesty), for Aussie diehards who are counting down the days to the Big Bash League or more international cricket, The Hundred could be the new best thing.

Looking to get your eye in and catch a bit more cricket? Check out what Kayo has to offer.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Photo Credit: The Hundred.com