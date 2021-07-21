New cricket competition ‘The Hundred’ to premiere on Kayo Freebies

Keep your eye on the ball cricket fans, there’s a new competition at the top of its run up, and it’s coming to Kayo Freebies.
Named ‘The Hundred’, the new competition will be a 100-ball format, and features a variety of new rules and structures – including strategic time outs and the potential of a 10-ball over – which will be sure to both excite and confuse cricket fans.
Originally scheduled for a 2020 release, the Hundred competition was postponed due to COVID, with the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) – the body who also created the T20 competition – administrating the new format.
Each game is set to take two and a half hours, and is sure to be full of big hits, slow balls and desperate catches as the game of cricket enters a new age.
The Hundred will feature eight clubs – with each club having a men’s and women’s team – playing in a round-robin system, with big international names such as Ben Stokes, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Chris Lynn, D’Arcy Short, Sammy-Jo Johnson and Georgia Redmayne all competing in the new competition.
Teams include:
- Birmingham Phoenix
- London Spirit
- Manchester Originals
- Northern Superchargers
- Oval Invincibles
- Southern Brave
- Trent Rockets
- Welsh Fire
The competition will get underway on Thursday, July 22, 2021, with Aussies able to catch all 64 games of the regular season (32 men’s games and 32 women’s games) in addition to the finals, all via Kayo Freebies.
What are the rules in The Hundred cricket competition?
While the aim will still to be the team with the highest score, The Hundred cricket competition will feature a number of new rules and formats, including:
- Each team will have an innings of 100 balls
- Bowlers can deliver either five or 10 balls consecutive balls, with each bowler allowed a maximum of 20 balls per game
- Each bowling side gets a strategic time-out of up to two and a half minutes
- A 25-ball powerplay will begin each innings, with only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle during the powerplay
While some fans may have to wrap their heads around some of the new forms (a 10-ball over sounds like a bowler’s nightmare in all honesty), for Aussie diehards who are counting down the days to the Big Bash League or more international cricket, The Hundred could be the new best thing.
Looking to get your eye in and catch a bit more cricket? Check out what Kayo has to offer.
Photo Credit: The Hundred.com
