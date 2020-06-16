Payton for 2020 as The Politician returns for season two on Netflix

Payton Hobart is back in another political race – but this time instead of student body president at Saint Sebastian High School, it’s for a seat in the New York State Senate. Season two of The Politician is making its way back to our Netflix screens on June 19, and the timing couldn’t be better. Can Payton save 2020?

What is The Politician?

A collaboration between the television king Ryan Murphy (Glee, American Horror Story) and Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), The Politician centres on wealthy Santa Barbaran Payton Hobart (played by Platt), who plans to become President of the United States of America one day. An anthology drama comedy, each season aims to centre on a different political race he’s involved in; season one being the race for student body president against the popular River Barkley. Season five = presidential?

What happened in season one?

In the first season, which also starred Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch and Jessica Lange, we were granted access into the highs and lows of rich kid high school politics. Towards the end of the season, there was arguably a few more lows than highs; Payton’s conniving antics with Infinity (Deutch) were outed, he was stripped of his reign, and Harvard no longer wants him.

In the season finale, we flash forward three years, and things are definitely not looking up for Payton. He’s drinking his sorrows away at NYU and given up on his dream of politics. That is, until a massive secret about one of the candidates running for New York Senate (Dede Standish, played by Judith Light) makes its way back to the OG gang who just can’t say no to some scheming. With his old team back by his side, Payton throws his hat back in the ring, and declares his run for State Senate.

This is now a Hadassah and Dede stan account. Sorry, Payton. 💅 The Politician returns June 19. pic.twitter.com/JLT0Htaf1X — The Politician (@the_Politician) May 18, 2020

So… what can we expect from season two?

Dede Standish is a long-time, greatly admired Senate Majority Leader, and with her Chief of Staff Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler – yes, the Bette Midler) on her side, she was a shoo-in. But after Payton and his team got hold of something that could take her down, it’s a whole new story.

Season two says goodbye to silly high school and comes all guns blazing in an epic battle for State Senate. According to the Netflix synopsis, “Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple.”

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for The Politician season two. Whether this is strategic or not, only time will tell.

Season two of The Politician is a whole new political story (it’s Ryan Murphy, what can you expect) with the same beloved characters (plus some new fresh faces) – and all we can say is, we’re ready to vote.

Photo credit: Netflix