It may have been a couple years since the finale of Game of Thrones, but we’re still seeing the lasting impact of that epic HBO fantasy series. More studios and streaming services are trying to hit that sweet spot with a fantasy epic which also has mass public appeal. Netflix managed to pull it out of the bag with their version of The Witcher, and it seems that Amazon is putting a lot behind a string of new fantasy shows, including the much talked about Lord of the Rings series currently in development.

One epic tale that Prime Video is banking on is a new series called The Wheel of Time. This high-fantasy show is based on a series of novels by Robert Jordan, which has sold more than 90 million copies since the first book was published in 1990. The series has been green lit for projects off and on, but has now been picked up by Amazon in partnership with Sony. As to whether this fantasy epic proves to be Amazon’s answer to the success of The Witcher and Game of Thrones, is yet to be seen.

What is The Wheel of Time about?

As you can expect from a fantasy epic, The Wheel of Time looks to be filled with magic and mystery. Set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access this magic, there is an all-female organisation, the Aes Sedai, with the show focusing on one member, Moiraine (played by Rosamund Pike), as her journey starts out to a town called Two Rivers. It is there where she starts on an epic quest with five young women and men, one of whom is prophesied to be the ‘Dragon Reborn’ — the one who will either save humanity, or destroy it.

Judging by the trailer, it looks like an action-packed show full of magic, monsters, stunning visuals, sweeping landscapes and all set around one of fantasy’s biggest tropes — the battle between good and evil. Check out the trailer for yourself.

The Wheel of Time release dates and episode list

If The Wheel of Time sounds like the fantasy show for you, the first three episodes will be released simultaneously for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, on November 19, 2021. The remaining episodes will be released weekly each Friday after, with the final episode set for December 24. There are eight episodes in the first season, however the final two episodes are currently untitled. The show has also been renewed for a second season, also set to run over eight episodes.

Here is the episode list and release dates for season one of The Wheel of Time:

Episode 1, Leavetaking — 19 November

Episode 2, Shadow’s Waiting — 19 November

Episode 3, A Place of Safety — 19 November

Episode 4, The Dragon Reborn — 26 November

Episode 5, Blood Calls Blood — 3 December

Episode 6, The Flame of Tar Valon — 10 December

Episode 7 — 17 December

Episode 8 — 24 December

