Top Comedy Movies and Shows on BINGE

Looking for some movie-length laughs? Here are the top five comedy movies available on BINGE:

King of Staten Island is an absolute prize that somehow escaped Australian audiences thanks to its short cinema run time. Starring Pete Davidson in his first star role (he absolutely nails it), King of Staten Island is a hilarious and sometimes heartbreaking story of Scott Carlin, a 24-man learning to grow up in the wake of his fire-fighter father’s death. Intertwined with the obvious themes of grief and loss are some amazing jokes, some golden moments of sweetness and some memorably weird ones – like when Pete Davidson gives a nine-year-old kid a tattoo. Given that Davidson’s dad was actually a fire fighter who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks, its no wonder he knocks this role out of the park.

Three incredibly competitive couples regularly get together to play board games at each others houses. This time though, somebody has come to play with claws out, creating a crazy maze of tasks each couple must complete in order to win a Corvette Stingray and the ultimate prize – glory (obviously). The premise might sound corny but it soon turns satisfyingly crazy and brings with it some of the funniest moments you’ll never see coming. If you’re a competitive person, this one will probably hit close to home.

Emma is a movie that’s seen it’s fair share of remakes, each one slightly different and with its own special touch. Autumn de Wilde’s version, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, shows there is still much to explore, by amping up the odd humour, caustic undertones and dry satire (just as Austen intended I’m sure). If you’ve reached the end of your ability to re-watch Clueless but you’re still looking for those mean girl vibes, bring it back to the OG and switch it up with Emma.

Blinded by the Light is a musical for people who hate musicals, and of course, for people who love the Boss, Bruce Springsteen. Set in 1987 in Thatcher’s England, Blinded by the Light interweaves Springsteen tracks through the story of Javed Khan and his parents, who are Pakistani immigrants. As a Pakistani boy, a teenager and a black sheep in his family, Javed feels trapped in the small English town and is searching for a way out. When a friend slides a Springsteen tape across the table at lunch, Javed’s world changes and he suddenly feels a strangely intense connection with a 38-year-old guy from across the ocean. He uses the power from Springsteen’s music to jump the hurdles of his stifling life. Perfect for if you need some comedy and a huge mood boost.

Hogan, Bob, Randy, Jerry and Pierce have been playing the game of tag since 1983. Each year, for one month, it’s open season between the five friends as each one attempts to tag the other. The game has kept them together for over 28 years but it’s also kept them at arms length. When the group decide that this year is the year to tag Jerry (who has never been tagged) they have a chance to band together and rediscover their friendship. Tag is a movie that shouldn’t even be funny. It’s a 1 hour and 45-minute-long hour film about five grown men who have kept the same game of tag going since they were in high school. But somehow, the charm of it being a real story combined with the killer combo of Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jeremy Renner and Ed Helms, has made it a genuinely funny flick.

Top Comedy TV Shows on BINGE

After some season-long belly laughs and snorts? Check out the top comedy shows on BINGE:

In 2014 Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Concords) and Taiki Waititi (Avengers) made a hilarious mockumentary about four vampire housemates living together in Wellington. In 2019 it got turned into a TV series for American channel FX. This time set in Staten Island, What We Do in the Shadows follows three vampire housemates and their human familiar as they try to make sense of modern life while refusing to give up any of their vampire habits. The series is a rare beast, an American remake that actually does the original justice and is funny enough to warrant three excellent seasons.

If you thought Bill Hader was just another resident SNL comic, you would be so wrong. In Barry he pulls out all his comedic chops to play a disillusioned hit man, dissatisfied with his daily habit of stalking targets and taking them out. When his work requires him to go to LA to find and finish off an aspiring actor, he finds himself mesmerised by the world of amateur acting and is convinced that becoming an actor is his true passion. Unfortunately, getting out of the hit man business isn’t that easy. If he’s going to kill it at acting school, he’ll have to act his way out of killing.

Watching The White Lotus might be the least relaxing vacation you will ever take, but it will definitely be the most memorable. The six-episode miniseries takes you to the pristine sands of Hawaii, and into the luxurious hotel, The White Lotus. The guests there are incredibly rich and demanding and the hotel staff are just there to serve them. What starts out as a fairly familiar scene slowly becomes darker as each guest begins to show their true colours; discussions about race, money, disparity, alienation and ownership over poolside long island ice teas soon highlight the everyday noxious characters hiding in plain sight. The White Lotus is a short, sharp and punchy satirical takedown of wealth and inequality that will have you laughing and cringing in equal measure.

Danny McBride is back in force with The Righteous Gemstones, a comedy about a famous televangelist family who will stop at nothing to grow their bank account on the back of believers. Also starring John Goodman and Adam Devine, the series is full of all of the outrageous hijinks you can expect from this crew, delivering two seasons of a seriously good time.

In the mood to be amused and confused? Inside No. 9 has got what you need. Every episode is a new, stand alone story with a beginning, a middle and an end. The only way the episodes are linked between the six seasons is that they all revolve around the number nine. It might be a letterbox number, a dress size or a number of objects, it doesn’t matter what, as long as it’s sporting the big nine. Featuring the best of Britain’s comedy talent, Inside No. 9 takes you on a million different absurd journey’s, each as entertaining as the last.

