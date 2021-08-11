Top movies to watch on Paramount+

It’s not hard to find a movie to settle in with on the couch, with Australia home to plenty of streaming services to choose from. But when it comes to actually picking a movie, we’re almost too spoilt for choice, meaning that movie night can quickly turn into ‘choosing a movie night’. And with a new entrant into the streaming market in the form of Paramount+, Aussies have even more decisions to make. But thankfully, Canstar Blue can help cut through some of the decision-making, with this guide looking into some of the top movies available on the platform. So if you’re looking for an option for movie night, read on to find out what the best movies on Paramount+ are.

Best movies on Paramount+

While this list may be subjective, if you’re in the mood for a blockbuster movie, here are some of the best movies available on Paramount+:

Infinite

Top Gun

Good Will Hunting

Batman Begins

IT

Beneath Hill 60

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Godfather

The Hangover

The Last Samurai

Infinite

A Paramount+ Original, Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a schizophrenic who can’t get a job due to his violent history. After a deal with a local gang goes bad, he meets a man called Bathurst, who claims the two have known each for centuries, and that Evan is an ‘Infinite’, someone who can remember all of his previous lives. What follows is a lot mayhem, as Evan is dragged back into a war between two factions of Infinites, both of who are after ‘The Egg’, a device that supposedly could save, or destroy, all Infinites, and prevent them from coming back.

Top Gun

Back when Tom Cruise was jumping into fighter jets rather than jumping on couches, Top Gun is arguably the ultimate mix of fast action and romance, with a hell of an 80’s soundtrack. If you haven’t watched the film yet – or its sequel – Top Gun follows ace fighter pilot Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Cruise) and his wingman Nick ‘Goose’ Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards), who join TOPGUN, an exclusive pilot training facility and program. What follows is plenty of run-ins with the authorities, with Maverick considered a dangerous hot-head, a secret relationship with one of the program heads, and (spoilers), the death of Goose – not to mention the iconic line ‘I’ve got the need… The need for speed’ – and you’ve got an enjoyable throwback to 80’s action films.

Good Will Hunting

Arguably one of Robin Williams’ best performances (and that’s saying something), Good Will Hunting is a raw exploration into ability, guilt and making a life for yourself. Written by both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, both of whom star in the film, Good Will Hunting was a major turning point for both actors, catapulting them into the spotlight for years to come. The story follows genius Will Hunting (Damon), as he is thrust into the world of university mathematics, where he meets Dr. Sean Maguire (Williams), who works as a therapist and looks to break Will from his rough upbringing and defence mechanisms. The two form a bond, with Maguire urging the talented Will to allow himself to chase something bigger than his current life, and to learn acceptance, and later, love.

Batman Begins

The movie that made superheroes cool again, Batman Begins is a retelling of the Caped Crusader’s journey from Bruce Wayne to Batman, all with Christopher Nolan’s excellent storytelling. Bruce Wayne (played by Christian Bale) returns to the town of Gotham to find it run down, and run by corrupt officials and gangs. Deciding to do something about it, Wayne goes on a journey to find the mythical League of Shadows to train under the legendary Ra’s al Ghul, which eventually leads him to don the iconic mask and become a terror of the night: Batman. It’s the first entry into the Dark Knight trilogy, and one that’s worth watching, even if you’re not a fan of superhero movies.

IT

If you’re scared of clowns, look away, as IT has a seriously scary clown looking to ruin your night. Based on Steven King’s novel of the same name, the movie is set in 1988 in the small town of Derry, Maine, where multiple children have gone missing over the years. A group of school friends set off to find their missing friend, only to find Pennywise, the seemingly friendly (but decidedly not) clown who lurks in the sewers. The group have to fight Pennywise, as well as their own demons and fears, in order to save themselves and their town, with plenty of scares for viewers to enjoy (or not).

Beneath Hill 60

An Australian entry to this list, Beneath Hill 60 is a movie set in World War I, and follows the exploits of the brave soldiers and engineers who tunneled under the battlefields of Europe to fight a new type of war – underground. Starring a host of Aussie actors, and directed by another Aussie, it’s an ode to the sacrifice that many made over in Europe, and tells a story often forgotten in the mist of war.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

A movie about Brad Pitt getting hotter as the movie goes on, what more could you want? Ok so that isn’t the storyline (although not entirely wrong), with the story following a man (Pitt) who ages backwards. That’s right, Benjamin Button is a medical marvel, starting life out as an old man, before gradually growing physically younger as he becomes older. As he grows up, Button goes through life, including a stint adventuring on the ocean, the outbreak of World War II, as well as returning home to continue seeing the love of his life – Daisy. It’s ultimately a tale of love, and about taking chances while you can.

The Godfather

Arguably one of the greatest films of all time, it’s hard to not put The Godfather on this list. In case you haven’t seen it (for whatever reason), The Godfather follows the Corleone crime family, led by Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and his sons Michael (Al Pacino) and Sonny (James Caan), and their dealings in a dangerous world. However, war breaks about the Corleone family and other crime mobs, with Vito gunned down in the streets, and Michael fleeing to Sicily. Sonny is killed as the war continues, and Michael returns home to take over as head of the family, and begins to exact his revenge. There’s plenty of iconic scenes and lines in this, although make sure you allocate plenty of time to enjoy this film, as it’s a long (but worth it) movie.

The Hangover

The epitome of humour in the late 2000s, The Hangover was (and still is) a very quotable movie that details a wild buck’s night in Las Vegas, which sees a group of friends lose the groom, and attempt to find him. Starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis as three parts of a dysfunctional bachelor party, The Hangover even features guest appearances from Mike Tyson, who lands few laughs (as well as punches). Spawning a number of sequels, the original is still the best, and well-worth a rewatch.

The Last Samurai

Army captain Nathan Algren (played by Tom Cruise) is haunted by the memories of the atrocities he and his men have committed in the American-Indian wars, and turns to drink in order to forget. However, when he’s asked by the Emperor of Japan to putdown an uprising, he follows orders and looks to suppress this unrest, only to be taken prisoner by some of the last traditional samurai warriors left in Japan. After spending time with his captors, and learning the samurai’s way of life, Algren offers his support in the fight against the modern era Japan is heading towards. Billy Connolly as Algren’s Sergeant is the cherry on top of a very solid action movie and tribute to the traditional vs modern way of life narrative.

Picture credit: Prostock-studio/shutterstock.com