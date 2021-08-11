Top 10 TV shows on Paramount+

TV shows can put us through a lot. They can make us laugh, cry, fall in love with characters, or make us loathe them completely and utterly, until a twist and a well-written character arc can completely change the game. But finding that next TV show to keep you hooked can be tricky, with some shows dragging on too long, or not long enough, meaning that getting involved in the characters and settings can quickly become a double-edged sword. But if you simply enjoy watching TV shows for the sake of entertainment, you’ve got plenty to choose from – almost too much. But that’s where Canstar Blue steps in, with this guide outlining the best TV shows on offer from new entrant to the Australian streaming market – Paramount+. Read on below to find out what might be your next favourite show.

Top TV shows on Paramount+

If you’re looking for some binge-worthy TV shows on Paramount+, here are some titles that are sure to keep you coming back for the next episode:

Two Weeks to Live

Dexter

House of Lies

Five Bedrooms

Ray Donovan

Key and Peele

Deadwood

The Good Fight

Oz

Under the Dome

Two Weeks to Live

One of the exclusives on Paramount+, Two Weeks to Live stars Maisie Williams in the six-part miniseries, who plays a girl who has grown up off the grid under the watchful eye of her overprotective mother. Williams escapes from her home after seeing a fake video that is claiming the world will end in two weeks, and sets off to get revenge on the man who killed her father. It’s a wild premise, but we’ll stick it out to see how it ends.

Advertisement

Dexter

One of the mainstays of the 2000s and 2010s television, Dexter follows Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), a forensic technician who also moonlights as a serial killer, unbeknownst to his colleagues and sister, who all work in the police force. However, Dexter is the “good” kind of serial killer (or as close as you can get to a being the good kind of someone who actively murders other people), going after murderers and the like who have escaped justice, although he has to keep looking over his shoulder so that his double life remains hidden.

House of Lies

An adventure in the art of breaking the fourth wall, House of Lies stars Don Cheadle as Marty Kaan, a cold and manipulative consultant who leaves his high-paying job to start his own firm. What follows is a lot of struggles, questionable practices and hilarious interactions, as Marty looks to close any and all deals that are in his vicinity, often alienating many of those around him. If you’re use to Cheadle being War Machine in the Marvel movies, this is a bit of a shock, but not a bad one.

Sign up to BINGE

Want to see what other streaming platforms are available in Australia? Why not try BINGE? Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Five Bedrooms

Originally a Channel 10 production, Five Bedrooms is an Australian production detailing the story of five people – who are all at different stages of their lives – as they all meet at the singles table at a wedding. Well, as any singles table will do, they get drunk and decide to solve all of their problems by buying a five-bedroom house – together. Starring a number of familiar Aussie faces, including Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke and Hugh Sheridan, the show is currently in its second season, and worth tuning in for a bit of Aussie humour.

Ray Donovan

Ray Donovan (played by Liev Schreiber) is a fixer. Good with his hands, a natural problem solver, a real people person. The only problem is, is that he’s a fixer for a crime family, and that you don’t want to be on the wrong side of him. The show details how Ray gets the job done for his clients, as well as balancing a young family at home, and how he tries to remain human at the end of the day.

Key and Peele

While Paramount+ may only offer a few episodes and skits of the hilarious Key and Peele, watching them is certainly worth it (and maybe watching them again). From the mind of Keegan-Michael Key (who plays Obama’s Anger Translator Luther) and Jordan Peele (who has since gone on to direct the amazing films of Get Out and Us), the two created a variety of skits and performances that hone in on social situations and stereotypes, all of which are a good time to watch and enjoy.

Deadwood

Dakota in the 1870s was a dangerous time, with the Wild West living up to its name. Deadwood is a newly-erected gold mining town, with former Marshall Seth Bullock now operating a hardware store, hoping for a quieter life. However, the town of Deadwood is anything but quiet, with murders, double crossings and plenty of shootouts filling the days and nights. It’s some good ol’ gun-toting western fun, although you may want to ensure the kids have gone to bed before you starting binge-watching.

Sign up to Disney+

Need something else to binge-watch? Why not check out Disney+? Starting from $11.99 per month, Disney+ has plenty of movies and shows on offer. Sign up below. The table below contains affiliate links.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

The Good Fight

A slightly-related offshoot to The Good Wife, The Good Fight sees two women – young lawyer Maia Rindell and her mentor Diane Lockhart – lose their savings and reputation in a financial scam, forcing the two to leave their law firm for another firm. From here, the two must navigate a new and changing political landscape, in addition to keep their heads above water in their personal lives. It’s a gripping political drama that will keep you coming back.

Oz

‘There’s no place like home’. Well that’s what Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz reckons, although the show of Oz offers an inspired, although slightly different tagline – ‘It’s no place like home’. Oz is set in Oswald State Correction Facility, nicknamed ‘Oz’, a maximum-security facility featuring plenty of dangerous inmates. As you can imagine with any prison-themed show, there’s plenty of danger, gang-related activity and power struggles, all of which keep you guessing as to what happens next, and who will survive the next episode.

Under the Dome

Inspired by Stephen King’s novel of the same name, Under the Dome centres around a small town that has a mysterious (and indestructible) dome suddenly appear around it. With half of the town cut off from one another, and those inside the dome cut off from the rest of the world, Under the Dome details the descent into madness as people struggle to survive in a place that doesn’t have to play by the rules anymore. Oh, and add in an alien presence for good measure, and you’ve got yourself some good quality TV.

If you’ve managed to make your way through the above list, don’t stress, there’s always plenty of movies on Paramount+ as well, or you can jump ship to see what TV shows are on BINGE or Netflix.

Picture credit: Monkey Business Images/shutterstock.com