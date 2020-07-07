Autobots roll out to Netflix with Transformers: Siege

Say what you want about the live-action Transformers series (looking at you Mark Wahlberg), but giant robots punching and shooting each other will never get old. What started out as a toy franchise before moving into comics and Hollywood, Transformers has long been a fan-favourite for many, as the classic ‘good vs evil’ battle between Optimus Prime and Megatron takes us on plenty of adventures. And thanks to Netflix, we can join Optimus Prime on another adventure with the animated ‘War for Cybertron’ series, which lands on July 30.

What is the War for Cybertron series?

War for Cybertron is based on Hasbro’s ‘Generation 1’ line of toys, and details the civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons, and the subsequent downfall of their home planet, Cybertron. With both factions fighting for control of the planet, resources and the almighty AllSpark, the War for Cybertron will see battles take place across Cybertron, Earth, as well as in deep space, although not all details of the animated series have been released at the time of writing, meaning there may be a few surprises in store.

What can we expect in War for Cybertron: Siege?

The trailer for Siege shows the Autobots in big trouble, with Megatron and the Decepticons ruling the majority of Cybertron and its resources, with Optimus Prime having to form an underground resistance to ensure the survival of his followers. According to Netflix, Siege will follow the civil war of Cybertron, while the middle part of the trilogy – Earthrise – will see the Autobots escape to Earth, with Decepticons in pursuit.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on the third part of the trilogy, or whether all parts will be available to binge or released weekly, but either way, if you’re looking for a Transformers fix without Shia LaBeouf, this could be just the ticket.

Catch Optimus Prime on Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege as it hits Netflix on July 30.

