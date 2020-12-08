How to watch the Tim Tszyu Vs. Bowyn Morgan fight

Off the back of his victory over battler Jeff Horn, boxing young gun Tim Tszyu (16-0-0) is looking to build on his winning career when he takes on New Zealander Bowyn Morgan (20-1-0) in a 10-round bout at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta.

The winner of the bout will walk away with the IBF Australasian and WBO Global Light Middleweight belts, both of which are currently held by Tszyu.

And with former-NRL star Paul Gallen donning the gloves against fighting-royalty Mark Hunt as one of the undercard fights, it’s looking to be a hefty one-two combo for viewers. But where exactly can you tune into both fights when the opening bell dings on December 16? Find out in this Canstar Blue article.

Tune into Kayo’s Pay-Per-View Boxing Kayo is hosting the Tszyu Vs. Morgan and Gallen Vs. Hunt boxing matches through Main Event Pay-Per-View on December 16, so don’t miss out on the action! Order Pay Per View

How can I watch Tszyu Vs. Morgan?

Both Kayo and Foxtel will be playing host to the fight, with coverage available through their pay-per-view channel, Main Event. For Foxtel customers, Main Event is channel 521, while both current and new Kayo subscribers can find it through the app homepage, although there’s an additional cost to watch the fight.

As the term ‘pay-per-view’ suggests, you’ll have to pay an additional charge on top of your regular subscription to tune into the Tszyu Vs. Morgan battle, although you can sign up just for the fight through Kayo if you don’t have a subscription. The Tszyu Vs. Morgan fight will cost $59.95 upfront, with new Kayo users given access to the sports streaming app until midnight on December 20, helping to take some of the sting out of the cost.

What time does the Tszyu Vs. Morgan fight start?

Coverage of the Tszyu Vs. Morgan fight begins at 5pm (AEDT) with the undercard fights, with the main event expected to begin closer to 7pm on Wednesday, December 16. However, if you aren’t interested in the undercards, Kayo has press conferences, analysis and previous boxing matches available to stream to keep you glued to your seat before the first bell rings.

How can I watch Gallen Vs. Hunt?

If you’re more interested in seeing former Cronulla Shark Paul Gallen take on MMA heavyweight Mark Hunt, you can tune into both Kayo and Foxtel through the pay-per-view channel Main Event, with the undercard fights starting at 5pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, December 16.

Photo Credit: Kayo