Unsolved Mysteries returns for Volume 2 on Netflix

There’s no such thing as too much true crime, and what perfect time to settle in for some more than right before Halloween? Earlier this year, Netflix released six episodes of a gripping revival of the iconic US true crime doco series Unsolved Mysteries, and we couldn’t get enough. Creators of the original 1987 series, along with Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, produced twelve episodes on cold cases from across the world, from disappearances, to UFO’s, to ghosts. And after an agonising wait, Netflix is finally bringing us the final six episodes — known as Volume 2 — on October 19. Time to get our freak on.

What is Unsolved Mysteries?

Unsolved Mysteries is exactly how it sounds: they are mysteries from across the world that haven’t been solved, aka ‘cold cases’. Each episode focuses on a singular case as all the facts and clues are revisited in-depth by the filmmakers and the people involved. The show has seen some success not only for ratings, but re-opening cases that were originally thought to be lost causes, with audiences helping to add pieces to the puzzle.

What can we expect from Unsolved Mysteries: Volume Two?

There’s six brand-new episodes, which means six brand-new cold cases to be explored. Volume 2 features an investigation into presidential aide John P. Wheeler III’s death, an unidentified death of a women in a hotel in Oslo, the story of murderer and sex offender Lester Eubanks, ghosts who appear after a devastating tsunami in Japan and more. It’s pretty heavy stuff, but it will have you hooked from start to finish — true crime at its best.

Scare yourself on October 19 when Volume 2 of Unsolved Mysteries hits Netflix.

Advertisement

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.