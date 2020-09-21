Marvel Studios’ WandaVision coming soon to Disney+

Advertisement

When Marvel Studios teased Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we caught a glimpse of all the movies and TV shows to come. All the TV shows on the way will be getting a Disney+ release, and earlier this year we had Falcon and the Winter Soldier teased.

As of today (September 21), another show has been teased with a short trailer – WandaVision.

WandaVision – coming soon to Disney+

So far, WandaVision looks like a really weird show. Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, without an entirely revealing story setting or arc in the trailer, the show takes place in what looks like a 60’s TV show. The trailer cuts between being black and white, and in colour, often using these different palettes with the same camera shots. It seems to rip some of its elements from classic sitcoms like I Dream of Jeannie and Bewitched, and it’s unclear how the show will fit into Marvel canon, however there are some shots with a modern day setting. Perhaps it’s all a big dream?

Speculation aside, mystery surrounds the show and it definitely looks like an interesting watch. We don’t have a solid release date just yet, and the most Disney is saying is “coming soon”. This could be anywhere between a couple of weeks to a few months, but the series is expected to launch sometime before the end of 2020. One thing’s for sure – you’re going to need a Disney+ subscription to watch!

Love Marvel? You’ll love Disney+

The only place you can watch the entire Marvel catalogue of movies and, soon, Marvel Studios TV shows, is Disney+. When WandaVision eventually comes to Disney+, it will be released either episodically or all in one go – like Disney did with The Mandalorian (another great Disney+ exclusive, this time set in the Star Wars universe). No matter what, you’ll need a subscription to stream WandaVision on demand.

Subscriptions to Disney+ start at $8.99 per month, or you can spend $89.99 for 12 months and get a small discount. With that price, you get access to the Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic catalogues of content, perfect for the whole family. You can find the plans below.