How to watch A Wolf Like Me in Australia

A doomed relationship, or a love written in the stars? This is the question A Wolf Like Me puts to us, when it throws together Isla Fisher and Josh Gad as two terribly complicated, burdened people who can’t seem to stay away from each other. It’s been labelled everything from a genre-bending romance to a horror comedy, which leaves a lot of room for what A Wolf Like Me could have in store!

Produced right here in Australia, the new series promises to keep Stan’s recent roll of great Aussie television going. Find out how to watch every episode of this six-part show with Canstar Blue.

How to watch a Wolf Like Me

You can watch every episode of A Wolf Like Me on Stan, from January 13, 2022. There are six episodes in the series, and each episode runs for 30 minutes.

Watch a Wolf Like Me on Stan

Stan will host the six-part comedy-drama-horror series, premiering on January 13, 2022.

What is A Wolf Like Me about?

Gary, a single dad living with his daughter Emma, is struggling to keep his life together after the untimely death of his wife. Gary and Emma’s fragile existence is blown into the air when they get into a car crash with a woman named Mary, who can’t seem to stay away from them in the days after the accident. Slowly, Mary and Gary discover there might be something between them, but the residual baggage of their own pasts threatens to make their happiness impossible.

Photo Credit: Stan