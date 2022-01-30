How to watch All of Us Are Dead in Australia

While they’ve been producing hit after hit for a while now, it’s only recently that people are catching onto the fact that South Korean shows and movies are most definitely worth watching. With Train to Busan and Squid Games quickly becoming fan and critic favourites, there’s a new show on the block, and it’s looking like it’ll continue the trend. But how can you watch the latest hit? Find out how to watch All of Us Are Dead in this Canstar Blue guide, and what to expect from the show.

How to watch All of Us Are Dead

All of Us Are Dead is available to stream on Netflix, with the streaming platform the sole host of the show.

Watch All of Us Are Dead on Netflix

The first season of All of Us Are Dead is available to watch on Netflix, with the show first released on January 28, 2022.

What is All of Us Are Dead about?

All of Us Are Dead is a zombie-survival-slash-coming-of-age show, as a group of school students try to survive the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse. Based on a webtoon Now at Our School, the show begins as it showcases the struggles of high-school – romances, pressure from society and parents as well as just trying to figure who you are and what you’re planning to do with your life – before it takes a dark turn. Instead of prepping for tests, the students must now face their classmates-turned-zombies in a fight for survival, as contact from the outside world is shut off, along with a lot of the school’s facilities, with the remaining students also turning on each other in order to make it out alive.

Picture credit: Netflix