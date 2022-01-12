How to watch As We See It in Australia

Getting through your 20s is always a struggle, but for Jack, Harrison and Violet – three friends on the spectrum – it can sometimes feel like there are extra obstacles around every corner. As We See It, an Amazon Prime original, is bringing a fresh take to the twenty-something roommate genre. Even better, all three of the actors starring in the show identify on the autism spectrum, injecting the series with some much-needed representation. Given that producer Jason Katims has been responsible for big, glossy projects like Friday Night Lights and Parenthood, it can only be expected that As We See It will come with some serious clout. Find out how you can watch every episode of As We See It, with Canstar Blue.

How to watch As We See It

As We See It is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from January 21, 2022.

Watch As We See It on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has exclusive hosting rights to As We See It. All eight episodes will be dropped at once, and be available to view from January 21, 2022.

What is As We See It about?

Jack, Harrison and Violet are three roommates in their 20s, working hard to navigate love, fears, jobs, friends and life on the spectrum. With the help of their families, and each other, they each explore their own journey towards independence and happiness, making strides, giant mistakes and glorious triumphs along the way.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video