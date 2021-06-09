How to watch Back To Life in Australia

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to start your adulthood from scratch, in your 30s? This is the question Back to Life seeks to answer, the dark yet sweet comedy starring Daisy Haggard. Haggard plays a meek woman named Miri who returns to her childhood home after being released from jail after serving 18 years. The series explores how a person so unfitting could be accused of such a heinous crime, and how they fit back into a society that shuns them. Want to know more about this mystery? Find out all you need to know about Back to Life in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Back to Life

You can watch the first season of Back to Life on Stan, with the show available to stream from June 15, 2021.

Watch Back to Life on Stan

Stan will play exclusive host to Back to Life from June 15, 2021, with all six episodes to be available at the same time, meaning you can binge the whole thing in one sitting.

What is Back to Life about?

Miri has been released from prison after an 18-year sentence for a monstrous crime. She has no choice but to come home to the small seaside town where she grew up – and where the crime was committed. She tries her best to rekindle relationships with her friends and family, and get her life back to where it was 18 years ago, but the town is not happy about her return. Despite the slightly ominous subtext, it’s a sweet comedy that takes a long hard look at what it’s like to begin your adulthood in your 30s.

Will there be a second season of Back to Life?

In excellent news, BBC gave the green light for a second series back in November 2019, so it’s likely we will be seeing the first episodes of the new season sometime in 2021.

