From the mad dogs that brought you your two latest TV obsessions, Tiger King and Fyre, comes another wild story with enough twists to keep you saying, “it couldn’t get crazier than this right?” Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitive is the story of Sarma Melngailis, a former New York culinary darling, who spiralled into a life of crime after getting caught up with the wrong guy. Luring her in with the promise that (among other things) he could make her dog immortal, Anthony Strangis used Melngailis’ connections to steal almost $2 million from her employees. Yeah, we have lots of questions too. To get all the answers, find out how to watch every episode of Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitive. with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. in Australia

Every episode of the four-part series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is available to stream on Netflix, from March 16, 2022.

Watch Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. on Netflix

Netflix has exclusive hosting rights to Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitive. Episodes will be available from March 16, 2022.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more wild stories? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

What is Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. about?

Once upon a time, way back in 2004, there existed a vegan restaurant, known as Pure Food and Wine. It was run by Sarma Melngailis, a stunning celebrity restaurateur who wanted to bring vegan cuisine to the stars, and it worked. Big names like Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson and Alec Baldwin frequented the spot, and it became known as the next big thing in New York. Everything was going splendidly, until Melngailis met a man, Shane Fox, on Twitter in 2011. Fox told Melngailis that he could help expand her empire, and even make her dog immortal, as long as she did absolutely everything he asked, and that included giving him all her money. Before too long, Fox and Melngailis were married and had absconded with almost $2 million, stolen from the restaurant and its employees. They were found by police, bizarrely enough, because they had ordered Dominos with a side of chicken wings, and it led them right to the door. It’s a story that needs a thorough explanation, because it only gets weirder from here. Dive into the four-part series and discover exactly how bad a vegan can be.