They say the game of love has plenty of twists and turns, but Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes looks to take that to a whole new level, giving audiences whiplash with the amount of turns packed into the limited series. Following the steamy love-triangle of three Londoners, Behind Her Eyes has hit a note with fans, with many looking to tune into every second of the psychological-thriller. But if you’re a bit behind the times, or you just want to revisit the drama, where can you watch Behind Her Eyes in Australia? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Behind Her Eyes in Australia

To watch Behind Her Eyes in Australia, you can into Netflix for the entire series, which consists of six episodes.

Behind Her Eyes on Netflix

The limited series of Behind Her Eyes is available to stream on Netflix in Australia, with Netflix currently the only place that Aussies can catch the thrilling drama. However, like most shows in Australia, there may be a chance that it makes its way to Google Play and iTunes down the line, so keep an eye out.

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Pinborough, Behind Her Eyes follows single-mum Louise (Simona Brown) in her job as a receptionist in a mental-health institute in London. After a rare night-out, she (literally) bumps into David (played by Tom Ferguson), and after sharing a few drinks, they share a kiss as well. The only problem is that David is married, and turns out to be Louise’s new boss. The pair strike up an affair, with Louise also running into David’s wife Adele (Eve Hewson) by chance (or at least, we think it’s by chance), with the two forming an unlikely friendship. What continues is a whirlwind triangle of romance, betrayal, drama and unexplained happenings as Louise falls deeper and deeper into the couple’s life. It’s a wild ride to say the least.

Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes?

Released as a limited-series, Behind Her Eyes is very likely to just have the one season, although given that the show is full of unexpected twists, don’t be surprised if there’s another twist and season two comes along at some point.