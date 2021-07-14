How to watch Behind the Attraction in Australia

If you had a cancelled holiday this year, you might find some comfort in Disney’s latest release, Behind the Attraction. The series is a fascinating exploration of how the wild and wonderful rides featured in Disney Parks over the years were imagined, invented and created. From the challenges of building animatronic baboons to designing space simulation to entire new worlds, Behind the Attraction shares all the magic of Disney with you. Find out where to watch all of Behind the Attraction in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Behind the Attraction

You can watch the entire series Behind the Attraction on Disney+ from July 21, 2021.

Behind the Attraction on Disney+

Behind the Attraction will be streaming on Disney+ from July 21, 2021. The series will kick off with five available episodes, with five more coming to the streaming service later in 2021.

Sign up to Disney+

Keen to visit Disneyland without leaving your house? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

What is Behind the Attraction about?

Behind the Attraction is a first-time exclusive peek behind the curtain of Disney Parks and Resorts’ most beloved attractions, from around the world. The series digs deep into Disney Parks’ 60 year archives and uses never-before-seen footage and photographs to illustrate the evolution of the attractions, and how they’ve been improved over time as new ideas and technologies emerge. From the Jungle Cruise to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, you can witness how these classics came to be.

Photo credit: Disney +