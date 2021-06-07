How to watch Betty in Australia

If you liked Genera+ion, then you’ll probably love Betty. Using the same comedy-drama filter, Betty takes on the big issues of growing up, identity, friendships and dreams and makes them glossy and addictive. Director Crystal Moselle was inspired to write the series after overhearing two girls on the train chat about their skateboards, their hook-ups and their friends. Those two same girls became the leads, Camille and Kirt, in the series, along with a few of their friends, creating a genuine cast of skaters. If you are keen to catch the unfolding story of Camille and the gang, read on to find out everything you need to know about Betty in this Canstar Blue article.

How to Watch Betty

Fans can watch both seasons of Betty on BINGE.

BINGE is the exclusive platform to watch Betty, with both seasons available to stream.

What is Betty about?

Betty takes a deep dive into the rich world of skate culture and female friendships as it follows a diverse group of young women bound by their love of skating. The New York skate scene in Betty is pictured as a tight community, to the point of exclusion. Feeling left out of the club, the girls decide to start their own. The series is effortlessly cool in look and feel as it dresses down the stereotypes of skating and forges the identity of a new generation of women. If it sounds heavy, it’s not. It manages to weave light-hearted comedy with growing pains, resulting in a series that feels real and significant.

What will Betty season two look like?

In season two, the girls begin to find allies in the boys of their skate group, changing the dynamics and introducing new friendships. The tight knit group is faced with their first challenge when the lease for their building is lost, leaving them without a place to skate. Against the backdrop of love, family and financial struggles, the friends will need to come together to find a new home.

Photo Credit: BINGE