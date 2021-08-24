Australia had quite a time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the BMX discipline, so if you wheelie liked what you saw from the action, then you’ve come to the right place. Canstar Blue will be breaking down the biggest BMX events across the globe, and where you can catch them. So if you’re looking to cheer on the newfound Aussie BMX champion in Logan Martin, stay tuned for your thrill-seeking fix.

How to watch BMX in Australia

You can watch BMX competitions via Kayo and Foxtel, with both offering live and on-demand coverage throughout various competitions.

Watch BMX on Kayo

Fortunately for fans of the bicycle motocross, Kayo has a huge range of extreme sports programming, including BMX racing and freestyle events. What’s more – a handful of these BMX events are included in the Kayo Freebies package, meaning users don’t have to pay a cent to catch the content. With year-round BMX content being released for your viewing pleasure, including the highly-anticipated Summer X Games, Kayo is the place to be for fans of the bike.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Watch BMX on Foxtel

Although it plays host to a slightly smaller catalogue of BMX content, ESPN and Fox Sports, available in the Sports Package of Foxtel, also cover some BMX content. Fox Sports tends to be broadcast more Australian BMX events, whereas ESPN is the place to be for overseas action.

Watch BMX on YouTube, Facebook, and Individual Pages

For individual competitions, the host may have a Facebook, YouTube, or separate web page with a livestream covering the event. For example, the UCI BMX competitions have individual pages which livestream the events. As livestreaming details may vary from competition to competition, be sure to head to the competition’s social media channels for more information.

What BMX events are coming up?

The closing rounds to the UCI BMX Supercross World Cup will be unfolding towards the end of 2021, where the two-wheelers will take to Turkey to battle it out against fellow thrill seekers. This action can be caught only on Kayo. The Australian Motocross Championship is also well and truly underway, with the coverage available on both Foxtel and Kayo as the final rounds kick off throughout August. Check your local guides for more information on times. Some of the major BMX tournaments kicking off soon (subject to COVID and travel restrictions) include:

Russian National Championship (Freestyle) – September 2 to September 5, 2021

Swiss National Championships (Racing) – September 18, 2021

Spanish National Championships (Racing) – October 16 to October 17, 2021

Indonesian National Championships (Freestyle) – October 30, 2021

Australian National Championships (Racing) – November 25, 2021

Panamerican Continental Championships (Freestyle) – December 12, 2021

Photo Credits: Mikel Taboada/Shutterstock