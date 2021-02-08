From afar, the high society world of London during the Regency period of the 1800s appears classy and whimsical, full of fairy-tale love. But it seems like scandals and gossip are timeless (thank god) and that everyone loves a juicy little secret — no matter how many horses you own. Shonda Rhimes has taken this one step further with her new period drama, Bridgerton, based on the bestselling novels by Julia Quinn. Described as a crossover between Jane Austin and Gossip Girl, the series follows the high society (dubbed the ‘ton’) during the 1813 courting season and is narrated, Gossip Girl­-style, by Lady Whistledown’s “society papers” (aka a gossip blog pre-internet).

The name Shonda Rhimes pretty much goes hand-in-hand with success — the iconic writer and creator is responsible for Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, and Scandal. And now, she’s bringing sexy back to the 18th century, and we literally couldn’t be more here for it. In the words of Lady Whistledown, “be it shame or slander, seduction or smear, there is but one thing that humbles even the most highly-regarded members of our dear ton: a scandal.”

Will you make your grand debut into society or will you sit back and let it all unfold? We know what we’re doing. Read on to find out where you can catch all the drama of Bridgerton in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Bridgerton in Australia

To watch Bridgerton in Australia, you can tune into Netflix for the first season, which consists of 10 episodes.

Bridgerton on Netflix

The first season of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix in Australia. Currently, this is the only place that Aussies can catch the captivating period drama, however like most shows, it may make its way over to iTunes and Google Play for individual purchasing and downloading, so keep an eye out.

What is Bridgerton about?

Based on the beloved book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the titular Bridgerton family; Daphne, Anthony, Eloise, Benedict, Colin, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth. The first season is based on Quinn’s first book, The Duke and I, following — you guessed it — the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

As the eldest daughter, Daphne must present herself to society in the 1813 courting season in an attempt to secure a husband (romantic). However, when her prospects fall short in the cutthroat London marriage circuit thanks to Lady Whistledown’s gossip newsletter, she strikes a deal with the emotionally-unavailable womanizer Simon (aka, the Duke).

It’s a win-win; Daphne is now in the spotlight, and the Duke appears unavailable to the gaggle of girls vying for his hands in marriage. But what happens when it’s no longer a win-win deal and the two catch feelings? Bridgerton is jam-packed with saucy scenes, secret pregnancies, men with big egos, affairs with opera singers, deathbed promises and a real-life duel.

Bridgerton season two: what can we expect?

Fans have been speculating that each season of Bridgerton will correlate with each book from Julia Quinn’s series, after the first season was based primarily on Daphne Bridgerton and her relationship with the Duke. Thus, as the second book is based on Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey), we can only assume that the second series will be following the oldest Bridgerton brother.

Our theory was proved correct after Netflix posted an official announcement from Lady Whistledown herself, where she stated that she has been “reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season” and that she has her “pen ready to report on all the particulars at this time”. The last time we saw Anthony, aka London’s most elusive bachelor, he decided he would put a stop to his ways and find a nice girl to marry — but not to love. We’ll see how that turns out as filming for season two begins in 2021.

Catch up on season one of Bridgerton

It doesn’t matter if you haven’t made your debut into the Bridgerton society yet, because you’ve got plenty of time to catch up on all the gossip in the ‘ton before season two hits in late 2021 or 2022 with Netflix supplying the goods.

